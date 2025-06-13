Iran Leader Vows 'Bitter & Painful Fate' For Israel

In a statement, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed“harsh punishment” for Israel after the airstrikes killed several top Iranian commanders and scientists.

“The Zionist regime at dawn today extended its vile and bloody hand to commit a crime in our dear country and revealed its evil nature more than ever by striking residential centres,” leader said in a statement carried by television channels.

“With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it,” he added.

Leader confirmed that“several commanders and scientists were martyred” in the attacks, saying their successors would“immediately continue their duties.”

Earlier Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, said that Israel will pay a heavy price and should expect strong action from the Iranian armed forces.

“Iran has placed itself on 100 percent military readiness and the enemy will receive a strong slap”, he stated.

The IRNA news agency, citing a security source, reported that Iran is preparing a“decisive response” to the latest act of Israeli terrorism against the Islamic Republic.

has been reportedly martyred in the Israeli attack on Tehran early Friday morning.

Several top commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and top nuclear scientists have been confirmed killed in the large-scale Israeli strikes targeting Tehran and multiple provinces across the country.

State television IRIB confirmed that Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC chief commander and Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces were martyred in one of the targeted attacks.

Veteran nuclear scientists Dr Fereydoon Abbasi and Prof Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and have also been martyred in separate attacks.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, is currently in the war room and, contrary to circulating rumors, was not harmed in the Israeli strikes, reported Press TV.

The attacks were first reported around 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday in the capital, Tehran, followed by a series of explosions in several other provinces across the country.

Videos circulating on social media show widespread destruction in residential areas of Tehran and other regions, the result of what has been described as indiscriminate Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime confirmed responsibility for the attacks, claiming to have targeted sites in Natanz, Khorramabad, Khondab, and several other locations.

