Israel Attacks Iran, Ignites War

Explosions rocked the Iranian capital as state media confirmed civilian casualties, including children, and reported possible deaths of top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders and nuclear scientists.

Jewish state said it targeted Islamic Republic's nuclear program and the attacks will continue“for as many days at it takes to remove this threat,” from the Islamic Republic.

Reports from Tehran said the Israeli Air Force was currently striking dozens of sites across Iran.

Iran's state television confirmed the attack saying strikes on residential buildings in the capital killed a number of civilians including children.

Taslim News reported head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) was among other top military commanders and nuclear scientists targeted in the air strikes.

Iran's state television also reported attack on the headquarters of IRGC.

The report on air added that IRGC commander Hossain Salamis, as well as two nuclear scientists were also feared killed.

Israeli premier Netanyahu declared in Jerusalem that the military campaign will continue for“as many days as it takes”, raising fears of all out war.

Top Commander, Nuclear Scientist Killed

IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami has been martyred in the Israeli attack early on Friday, reported Press TV.

Several other senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists are also among the dead in the large-scale Israeli attack in Tehran and other provinces across the country.

Veteran nuclear scientists Fereydoon Abbasi and Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi have also been martyred in the attack, Press TV reported.

US Warns Iran Against Retaliation

In Washington, the Trump administration said that Israel took“unilateral action against Iran” and that it had informed the US ahead of the attack but warned Iran against retaliations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took“unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the U.S. that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House that warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests or personnel.

The Israel launched attack a day after the US Embassy in Israel issued a security alert restricting the movement of its employees and their family members in the country, amid escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier President Trump said on Wednesday U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because“it could be a dangerous place,” as tensions with Iran rise.

Expecting Retaliation

Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz signed a special order declaring an emergency situation in the home front.

“In the wake of the state of Israel's preventive attack against Iran, missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately,” he said in a statement.

“It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas,” it said.

Airspace Closed

Iranian airspace is now closed. Flights inside Iran and completing their transit or diverting out. Flights planned to pass over Iran are holding or diverting.

Dozens of commercial airliners were in Iranian airspace as the strikes took place, according to flight tracking websites.

More than an hour after the Israeli attack, some were still making their way out of Iranian airspace, but some abruptly altered course to more quickly exit the area.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now