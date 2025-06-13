Dollar Back On The Ropes As Trump Goes Tariff Wild

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US dollar slid to three-year lows on Thursday as Donald Trump signaled his White House isn't done with tariffs after all.

The US president's claims to have a framework for a detente with China fueled hopes“Tariff Man” had learned his lesson on imposing crushing import taxes on all major economies. Not so much, it appears, as Trump says he'll set unilateral tariff rates in the next week or two.

It's unclear what exactly Trump intends to do, how high he might go or whether it's all bluff. It might not be, as the US leader attempts to change the #TACO narrative that Trump Always Chickens Out.

What is clear, though, is that the dollar's days of being collateral damage amid Trump's one-man arms race are far from over.

The Japanese yen is now on the cusp of the 140 level to the dollar, as the US currency hits three-year lows versus a basket of top currencies. The worry in Tokyo is that a continued drop would trigger intense yen-selling and the unwinding of the so-called“yen-carry trade.”

Twenty-five years of holding rates at, or near, zero turned Japan into the globe's top creditor nation. For decades, investment funds borrowed cheaply in yen to bet on higher-yielding assets around the globe.

As such, sudden yen moves slam markets virtually everywhere. It became one of the globe's most crowded trades, one uniquely prone to correction.

This trading strategy has kept aloft everything from Argentine debt to South African commodities to Indian real estate to the New Zealand dollar to derivatives on New York exchanges to cryptocurrencies. That explains why when the yen zigs sharply, markets everywhere can zag in sudden and unpredictable ways.

Arif Husain, head of fixed income at T Rowe Price, speaks for many when he calls the yen-carry trade the“San Andreas fault of finance.”

Though the Bank of Japan had been tightening over the last 12 months, getting rates to a 17-year high of 0.5%, the process has gone smoothly. Global markets largely took the rate hikes in stride.

Yet the financial chaos around Trump's trade war forced the BOJ to shelve the process. At next week's June 17-18 meeting, Governor Kazuo Ueda might find himself in the same position as Toshihiko Fukui, the last BoJ head to get rates to current levels.

Between 2006 to 2008, Fukui's board managed to scrap quantitative easing and hike rates for the first time since the late 1990s. He pushed benchmark rates to 0.5%. Then came the 2008“Lehman Shock,” and with it, a return to quantitative easing (QE).