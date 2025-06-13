Air Canada To Resume Londonmumbai Services In October

Dhaka: Air Canada will resume daily nonstop service between London Heathrow and Mumbai during the upcoming 2025-2026 winter season.

This service is scheduled to operate from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026.

Flights will utilize Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and offer three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class.

It is important to note that this London–Mumbai route is a "fifth freedom" flight, meaning it is a segment of Air Canada's Toronto–London–Mumbai service, allowing them to pick up passengers in London for the onward journey to Mumbai.

The new route will open new opportunities in the Indian subcontinent, currently the largest international market not served by Air Canada.

"Air Canada's strategy to grow its Toronto Pearson hub and international presence is taking a major step forward with the addition of Mumbai to our extensive global network," said chief executive officer of Air Canada.

"We will be offering the only non-stop flight from Canada to India using our newest Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which are revolutionising long-haul air travel," the CEO said.

● AC856 London Heathrow 12:00 - Mumbai 02:15

● AC857 Mumbai 04:10 - London Heathrow 09:20.

This resumption route will replace the previous London - Delhi route, and the nonstop Toronto - Mumbai route will be discontinued.

