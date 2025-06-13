Air Canada To Resume Londonmumbai Services In October
Dhaka: Air Canada will resume daily nonstop service between London Heathrow and Mumbai during the upcoming 2025-2026 winter season.
This service is scheduled to operate from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026.
Flights will utilize Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and offer three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class.
It is important to note that this London–Mumbai route is a "fifth freedom" flight, meaning it is a segment of Air Canada's Toronto–London–Mumbai service, allowing them to pick up passengers in London for the onward journey to Mumbai.
The new route will open new opportunities in the Indian subcontinent, currently the largest international market not served by Air Canada.
"Air Canada's strategy to grow its Toronto Pearson hub and international presence is taking a major step forward with the addition of Mumbai to our extensive global network," said chief executive officer of Air Canada.
"We will be offering the only non-stop flight from Canada to India using our newest Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which are revolutionising long-haul air travel," the CEO said.
???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????
● AC856 London Heathrow 12:00 - Mumbai 02:15
● AC857 Mumbai 04:10 - London Heathrow 09:20.
This resumption route will replace the previous London - Delhi route, and the nonstop Toronto - Mumbai route will be discontinued.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment