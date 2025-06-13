India Embassy Warns Indian Nationals In Israel To 'Stay Close To Safety Shelters' Amid Escalating Tensions With Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Embassy in Israel has urged Indian nationals to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols amid the growing tensions with Iran. The embassy has asked nationals to be cautious, limit travel, and stay near safety shelters.

In a post on the social media platform X, Indian Embassy in Israel wrote,“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (

The embassy further added,“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Operation Rising Lion, aimed to target the nuclear facilities of Iran. He claimed that Israel had struck at the“heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme” . He warned Israel's operation against Iran to“continue as many days as it takes," in a video message on Friday.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” the Israeli PM said.

Israel announced that it had targeted nuclear sites in Iran to prevent Tehran from advancing its atomic weapon capabilities.

Calling the attack“a decisive moment in Israel's history,” Netanyahu claimed that Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb, ballistic missile programme and Natanz uranium enrichment facility were targeted.

Meanwhile, strikes by Israel on residential structures in Tehran on Thursday led to the deaths of multiple civilians, including children, as reported by Iranian state media.

"A number of people including women and children were martyred in a residential complex in Tehran," the official IRNA news agency reported.