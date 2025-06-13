'Blood-Stained Hand': Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Israel Will Suffer 'Severe Consequences
Khamenei issued a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency. It confirmed that top military officials and scientists had been killed in the attack.
Israel“opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers,” Khamenei said.
According to Iran International, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a statement,“In the early hours of today, the Zionist regime extended its evil and bloodstained hand to commit a crime in our beloved country, revealing its wicked nature more than ever by targeting residential areas.”
“The regime [Israel] must await severe punishment,” he said. "By God's will, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic's armed forces will not let it go unpunished," he added.
“In the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred. Their successors and colleagues will immediately carry on their duties, God willing,” Iran's Supreme Leader said.
“With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself-and it will undoubtedly face it,” Khamenei said.Israel strikes in Iran
Fresh explosions were reportedly heard in Tehran after Israel launched overnight strikes across Iran on Friday.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country launched Operation“Rising Lion” againt Iran on Friday. He said it's "a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival."
In a video statetement, Netanyahu said Israel's operation struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", taking aim at the atomic facility in Natanz and nuclear scientists.
Isarel told Iranian media that leaders' homes and not civilians were targeted in airstrikes in Tehran. The operation against Iran will "continue as many days as it takes," Netanyahu said.
Israel declared a state of emergency on Friday, warning of retaliatory action from Tehran after the Israelis launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.List of Iranian officials killed in Israeli strikes
Israel claimed on Friday it assassinated THESE officials in strikes on Friday:Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader Hossein Salami Iran's Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri Iran's armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gholam Ali Rashid Top nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranch Nuclear scientist Fereydoun Abbasi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment