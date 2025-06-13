Iran Issues BIG Warning For Israel And US After Attacks, Both Will 'Pay Heavy Price'
US distanced itself from these attacks as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement and said that Israel took“unilateral action against Iran.” He further mentioned that Israel cited self-defence over its recent decision and said that it believed the strikes were necessary.
Furthermore, US warned Iran against targeting United States interests or personnel.“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” the statement added.
Headquarters of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were set ablaze as Israeli explosions targeted several sites across Tehran including nuclear and military sites. On the prime target were officials leading Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic-missile arsenal.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said,“We have delivered a successful opening strike,” Reuters reported.
