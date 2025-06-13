Delhi Airport Advisory: 'Some Flight Schedules Impacted' Amid Israeli Attacks On Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Airport has issued an advisory due to changing airspace conditions over Iran and Iraq, impacting some flight schedules.

The advisory said that the passengers should check with airlines for updates and rely on official sources for accurate information.

The advisory said,“Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly. However, due to evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and neighbouring region, some flight schedules have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. We strongly urge all passengers to rely only on official sources for accurate and up-to-date information.”

(This is a breaking news)