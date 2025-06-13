Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, And Malaika Arora Visit Karisma Kapoor After Sanjay Kapur's Demise [PHOTOS]
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor, passed away from a heart attack at 53. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan rushed to Karisma's home in the middle of the night upon hearing the news.
The news of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor's death shocked everyone. Upon hearing the news of Sanjay's death, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora rushed to Karisma Kapoor's house in the middle of the night.
Karisma Kapoor was devastated by the death of her ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor reached her house with her husband Saif Ali Khan to support her sister.
Malaika Arora also reached her friend Karisma Kapoor's house in the middle of the night to support her. Malaika looked very sad during this time.
Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak also arrived to meet Karisma Kapoor. His son was also with him.
Malaika Arora was seen outside Karisma Kapoor's house. Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak was also with her during this time.
Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak looked very sad after hearing the news of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's death.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment