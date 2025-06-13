Adobe Nails Q2, Lifts Forecast, Yet Stock Drops After-Hours: Retail Opts To Buy The Dip

Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) shares fell in Thursday's extended session despite the visual illustration and editing software maker announcing a beat-and-raise quarter, reflecting investor skepticism regarding the optimism relayed by the company.

Retail traders, however, stood by the company undeterred by the negative stock reaction.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Adobe stock stayed 'extremely bullish' (98/100) by late Thursday, with the message volume at 'extremely high' levels.

ADBE sentiment and message volume as of 10:01 p.m. ET, June 12 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said Adobe was trading at a bargain price, adding, "buy n hold for a premium upside from here $460+ soon.”

Another user saw Adobe as a“good company” with“very useful” products. Weighing in on the post-market stock reaction, they said,“just didn't spike because hedged funds didn't add to their arsenal.”

The San Jose, California-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.06 and record revenue of $5.87 billion for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, exceeding the Finchat-compiled consensus estimates of $4.97 and $5.80 billion, respectively.

Among business segments, Digital Media revenue rose 11% year over year (YoY) to $4.35 billion, and the Digital Experience revenue was up 10% at $1.46 billion. The former's annualized recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 12.1% to $18.09 billion, while the latter's subscription revenue grew 11% to $1.33 billion.

Adobe CEO and Chair Shantanu Narayen said,“Our strategy to deliver ground-breaking innovation for Business Professionals and Consumers, and Creative and Marketing Professionals is delighting customers and we are pleased to raise Adobe's FY25 revenue target.”

The executive also discussed the company's artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.

The company lifted its full-year revenue guidance to $23.50 billion-$23.60 billion from $23.30 billion-$23.55 billion and adjusted EPS to $20.50-$20.70 from $20.20-$20.50. The consensus estimates call for $23.46 billion in revenue and EPS of $20.36.

The third-quarter guidance was also above Wall Street's average estimates.

Speaking on the earnings call, CFO Dan Durn said,“The best lead indicator that I can point to is Adobe Firefly," according to Koyfin transcripts.

"It's really driving engagement with the products for our customers, and you see that manifesting itself in the performance of the business."

Adobe stock ended Thursday's regular session up 0.20% at $413.68 but slipped 1.49% in the after-hours session. The stock, however, is down about 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.