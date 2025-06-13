Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Make First Public Appearance Post-Wedding On 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' Set- WATCH
Hina Khan is seen for the first time with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, after becoming a bride. After tying the knot on June 4, the newlywed couple arrived on set for the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal were seen together today (June 12) in Mumbai on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga after their wedding. This is their first public appearance after marriage.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)
Hina Khan and Rocky accepted congratulations while posing for the paparazzi. The couple got married on June 4th among close relatives and friends.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)Hina and Rocky smiled happily while posing for pictures. The couple wore black outfits, and their love for each other was clearly visible. The actress wore a black floral print off-shoulder dress, while Rocky wore a white shirt, black jacket, and black pants. Hina's henna can still be seen on her hands.Hina and Rocky shared glimpses of their wedding on social media and announced that they would soon be joining the Pati Patni Aur Panga show. After the wedding, their fans were very happy with the news that they would appear in a reality show.Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' may release on an OTT platform. Information about this will be shared soon. The newly married couple was seen together on the sets of the show. Hina stepped out of her vanity van and thanked the waiting paparazzi. After this, the paparazzi captured the couple posing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment