Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price SURGES On June 13: Ahmedabad Touches Rs 99K Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price SURGES On June 13: Ahmedabad Touches Rs 99K Check Rates In Your City


2025-06-13 12:01:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices are on the rise again. On Friday, June 13th, 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad crossed ₹99,000. If you're planning to buy jewelry, check out the latest gold rates in your city...

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,340 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,160 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,440 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,010 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,290 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,010 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,290 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,010 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,290 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,160 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,440 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,340 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,160 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,440 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,160 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,440 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,340 per 10 grams

MENAFN13062025007385015968ID1109668916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search