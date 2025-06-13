Gold Price SURGES On June 13: Ahmedabad Touches Rs 99K Check Rates In Your City

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices are on the rise again. On Friday, June 13th, 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad crossed ₹99,000. If you're planning to buy jewelry, check out the latest gold rates in your city...

