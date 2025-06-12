Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum At Philippines Blockchain Week
At its booth, Bitget Wallet introduced its recent Solana Pay and national QR integration, enabling seamless QR code-based crypto payments. This development supports the growing movement toward interoperable and accessible payment systems in the region and reflects Bitget Wallet's mission to bridge traditional and decentralized finance for everyday users.
Bitget Wallet's presence at Philippines Blockchain Week reaffirms its strategic focus on emerging markets and community-centric innovation as it continues to scale globally with over 80 million users across 100+ countries.
About Bitget Wallet
Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.
