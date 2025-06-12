Hrithik Roshan Snapped With K-Pop Idol Jackson Wang
K-Pop idol Jackson Wang who is currently on an India visit on June 12 met with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family.
Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, took to Instagram platform to shared a happy group picture in which Wang was seen standing with them. The duo twinned in their black outfits.
Fans are speculating on a collaboration between the singer and the actor for Krrish 4, the action film franchise spearheaded by Hrithik.
Wang, who is a member of South Korean boy band GoT7 was on Tuesday spotted at the Mumbai International Aiport. He is in India to promote his upcoming music album Magic Man 2, a folow up to his 2022 album Magic Man.
In the visuals, Wang was seen dressed in all black which included a trouser complemented with a hoodie and a beanie.
He was accompanied by his team and the Mumbai Airport officials. The K-Pop idol greeted his fans with a namaste.
This marks Jackson's second visit to India.
The Chinese-born K-pop idol had earlier visited the country to perform at one of the world's longest-running music festivals, Lollapalooza, in 2023.
In May, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh announced his collaboration with Wang. The latter shared a teaser of their track, Buck. The track was released on May 9
Hrithik will be next seen in the film War 2, which also stars NT Rama Rao junior.
