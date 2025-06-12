Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
This Will Be The Date On Which Father's Day Will Be Celebrated In Costa Rica In 2025

This Will Be The Date On Which Father's Day Will Be Celebrated In Costa Rica In 2025


2025-06-12 11:07:34
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) In Costa Rica, Father's Day is celebrated every third Sunday in June, and in 2025, it will fall on Sunday, June 15th. Although it is not a mandatory paid holiday like Mother's Day or Independence Day, Father's Day is still a very special day for thousands of Costa Rican families. It is a day dedicated to recognizing the effort, dedication, and affection of those who exercise fatherhood, whether from home, remotely, or even as substitute figures.

Special occasion

The celebration typically includes family gatherings, special lunches, symbolic gifts, and expressions of gratitude. Some shopping centers and restaurants take advantage of the occasion to launch promotions and activities aimed at dads, which also boosts the local economy.

In previous years, the possibility of declaring this day an official holiday, similar to Mother's Day (August 15), has been discussed, but so far no such reform has been approved. Even so, many companies offer flexibility or organize small internal tributes for their employees.

Surprise your Dad

So, if you want to surprise your dad, uncle, grandfather, or any other paternal figure this 2025, you can already mark Sunday, June 15th on your calendar as a date to share, give thanks, and celebrate with your family.-

>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR

MENAFN12062025000216011060ID1109668782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search