USDCAD Wave Analysis 12 June 2025

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

– USDCAD broke key support level 1.3630

– Likely to fall to support level 1.3500

USDCAD currency pair recently broke the key support level 1.3630, which previously formed the daily Hammer reversal pattern at the start of June.

The breakout of the support level 1.3630 should accelerate the active impulse wave C of the ABC correction (2) from January.

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3500 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).