Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis 12 June 2025

2025-06-12 11:06:38
Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

– Platinum broke resistance zone

– Platinum to rise to resistance level 1350.00

Platinum continues to rise strongly after the recent breakout of the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1200.00 and the resistance trendline of the accelerated up-channel from May.

Platinum previously broke another up channel from April – which signalled the acceleration of the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1350.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

