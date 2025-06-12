403
Momcozy M9 Wearable Breast Pump Wins Innovation Award At Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2025 - Momcozy, a global leader in mother and baby care, proudly announced that its Mobile FlowTM Hands-Free Breast Pump (M9) has been honored with the Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025 Innovation Award, recognized for its industry-leading design, smart features, and expert-backed support system.
Momcozy
At Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025, held June 12–14 in Bangkok, Momcozy is showcasing its latest innovations at Booth #C-1, including the award-winning M9 pump and a range of products tailored to the real-life needs of Southeast Asian families.
Momcozy M9: Smart, Comfortable, Award-Winning
As a leading innovator in wearable breast pump technology, Momcozy is redefining modern pumping. The M9 is the brand's first pump with smart app integration, offering moms enhanced control, comfort, and efficiency.
The M9 features 15 suction levels and two expert-designed modes, allowing users to fully personalize their pumping experience via mobile app. Its patented DoubleFitTM Flange delivers a secure, ultra-snug fit that helps boost milk flow by up to 28.2%, based on internal lab tests.
Also presenting is the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump , the thinnest wearable breast pump on the market. Its slim profile, quiet motor, and clear top-view design make it ideal for moms seeking discreet pumping.
Innovations Tailored for Southeast Asia
Beyond wearables, Momcozy is showing a range of products designed for Southeast Asia's climate and daily routines, including:
"Our return to Kind + Jugend ASEAN is not just about showcasing innovation," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy."It's about consistently showing up for the families of ASEAN. This region is home to dynamic, young families with unique needs, and we're here to support them with understanding and tailored care."
Expanding in ASEAN: Open Call for Local Partnerships
As Momcozy expands across Southeast Asia, it invites strategic partnerships with local distributors, healthcare professionals, and business collaborators to bring its innovations to more families in the region.
"We're not just looking to grow - we're looking to grow together with trusted partners who share our mission of supporting moms and their families with care, comfort, and evidence-backed products," Zhou added.
For more information, visit or meet the Momcozy team at Booth #C-1 during Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025.
