Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Applauds Portfolio Club Juve Stabia's Strong Serie B Season, Serie A Run



Italian football club Juve Stabia finished 5th in Serie B and reached the semifinals of the Serie A promotion playoffs, recording the highest market value increase in Serie B since March 2025.

Brera now holds a 38.46% stake in the club, with full FIGC approval for the acquisition.

Attendance surged, with one match nearly selling out the 7,100-seat stadium, as Juve Stabia games have gained international attention, with broadcasts in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. A €5 million (US$5.85 million) subsidy was announced by the Campagna Region for Romeo Menti Stadium refurbishment.

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, is celebrating the strong performance of its Italian football portfolio club, SS Juve Stabia, which reached the semifinals of the Serie A promotion playoffs after finishing fifth in Italy's Serie B regular season ( ).

Brera agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Juve Stabia in December 2024. Its most recent step in the acquisition was completed in February 2025, giving Brera a 38.46% stake at present. The move received formal approval from the Italian Football Federation (“FIGC”), underscoring compliance with national...

