Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


PM, French FM Discuss Ties, Palestine Issue

2025-06-12 11:02:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the third Qatar-France Strategic Dialogue held in Paris.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and deepen cooperation across various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, along with other issues of common interest.
Both sides emphasised the importance of the upcoming high-level international conference on a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian cause and the implementation of the two-state solution, scheduled to be held this month in New York. They stressed that the conference represents a genuine opportunity for peace that must be seized to chart a course toward realising the two-state solution. (QNA)

