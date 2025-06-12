403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM, French FM Discuss Ties, Palestine Issue
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the third Qatar-France Strategic Dialogue held in Paris.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and deepen cooperation across various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, along with other issues of common interest.
Both sides emphasised the importance of the upcoming high-level international conference on a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian cause and the implementation of the two-state solution, scheduled to be held this month in New York. They stressed that the conference represents a genuine opportunity for peace that must be seized to chart a course toward realising the two-state solution. (QNA)
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and deepen cooperation across various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, along with other issues of common interest.
Both sides emphasised the importance of the upcoming high-level international conference on a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian cause and the implementation of the two-state solution, scheduled to be held this month in New York. They stressed that the conference represents a genuine opportunity for peace that must be seized to chart a course toward realising the two-state solution. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment