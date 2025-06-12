Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CNH's Latest AI Sprayer Precision Tech Goes Beyond The Boom

CNH's Latest AI Sprayer Precision Tech Goes Beyond The Boom


2025-06-12 11:01:32
(MENAFN- 3BL) An innovation from CNH uniting real time crop analysis and automated spraying now comes built-in for its Case IH , New Holland and Miller brands' sprayer portfolio.

Machine learning and camera sensing technology are proving how powerfully AI supports agriculture by boosting efficiency, reducing input costs, and helping farmers grow more sustainably.

This smart sprayer precision tech detects green on brown (weeds on soil) and then delivers the precise application of inputs such as water, herbicides and fertilizers – saving on resources and cutting down chemical use, resulting in more productive acres.

The latest installment in CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series delves into the technology behind this breakthrough and talks to an American farming family tending to 40,000 acres about the benefits they're already seeing on the ground.

Read the full story at: href="" cnhindustrial/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/senseapply-technolog

MENAFN12062025007202015466ID1109668739

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search