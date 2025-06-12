CNH's Latest AI Sprayer Precision Tech Goes Beyond The Boom

MENAFN - 3BL) An innovation from CNH uniting real time crop analysis and automated spraying now comes built-in for its Case IH , New Holland and Miller brands' sprayer portfolio.

Machine learning and camera sensing technology are proving how powerfully AI supports agriculture by boosting efficiency, reducing input costs, and helping farmers grow more sustainably.

This smart sprayer precision tech detects green on brown (weeds on soil) and then delivers the precise application of inputs such as water, herbicides and fertilizers – saving on resources and cutting down chemical use, resulting in more productive acres.

The latest installment in CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series delves into the technology behind this breakthrough and talks to an American farming family tending to 40,000 acres about the benefits they're already seeing on the ground.

