Incarnify Announces Pre-Launch Of World's First Home Camera With Human-Like Visual Understanding

Designed for real homes and real people, Incarnify AI Cam delivers:



AI Event Summaries : Instant natural-language recaps of what happened.

Semantic Video Search : Type "Who opened the front door yesterday?" and jump to that moment.

Custom AI Commands : Set alerts for personalized scenarios-like pets on furniture or missing packages.

AI Visual Interpretation : Translate live visuals into spoken descriptions - designed for the visually impaired or hands-free awareness. AI Event & Live Monitoring : Get real-time alerts when events defined by your AI Commands are detected.

The device is well equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, 2K resolution, a glass optics system, and magnetic mounting for flexible use indoors or out. It offers 32GB of built-in storage and optional encrypted cloud backup to ensure both accessibility and privacy.

To celebrate its upcoming launch, Incarnify is offering early supporters exclusive access to limited-time rewards and up to 45% off.

Reserve your spot and get a first look at the future of AI-powered home security-click here .

About Incarnify

Founded by engineers from Apple & Alibaba, and an award-winning chief designer. Incarnify is building embodied AI for everyday life. Incarnify AI Cam is just the beginning-our long-term mission is to make powerful, intuitive AI that simplify life and serve people better. At Incarnify, we believe AI should feel human, helpful, and beautifully integrated into the world around us.

