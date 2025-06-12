$USD1 Stablecoin Begins Minting On TRON

Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2025 – TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), has announced the first minting of the USD1 stablecoin on the TRON blockchain. Released by World Liberty Financial. , the developer of a pioneering DeFi protocol and governance platform inspired by President Donald J. Trump, USD1 is 100% backed by short-term US government treasuries, US dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents.

The minting of WLFI's stablecoin on TRON confirms an announcement made last month at Token2049 in Dubai by Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and co-founder of WLFI. Trump announced in May that USD1 was the stablecoin selected to settle MGX's $2 billion investment in Binance, quickly followed by a supporting statement that USD1 will be fully integrated into the TRON ecosystem.

The minting kicked off in the early morning hours of June 11, documented by an X post from TRON founder Justin Sun, who described this milestone as a“giant leap for stablecoins.”

“From launching new ideas to challenging how we think about money and freedom, it's clear that we are making progress in moving the crypto industry forward,” said Sun.“It has been great to be part of this process with WLFI and to see the Trump administration taking steps to create a clearer and more supportive environment for innovation.”

The integration of USD1 as an independent and secure stablecoin strengthens the TRON ecosystem while advancing their ongoing mission to promote economic growth. By offering the transparency and security that institutions demand, USD1 positions TRON for even broader institutional adoption. WLFI's strategic decision to mint USD1 on TRON signals a growing trust in the network's robust infrastructure and demonstrates increasing institutional confidence in TRON's ability to deliver secure, scalable blockchain solutions for global markets.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $78 billion. As of May 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 312 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $22 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

