Merry Life Launches Global Phase II Trial Of TML-6, The First Drug Targeted At Autolysosome Pathway For Therapy Of Alzheimer's Disease
TAINAN, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merry Life Biomedical Company announces the launch of its global Phase II clinical trial for TML-6, a novel oral small molecule drug targeting early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD). TML-6 combines multiple mechanisms, including anti-oxidative effects (Nrf2 activation), melioration of autophagy function (autolysosomal activation), anti-amyloid accumulation (β-amyloid clearance), and anti-inflammatory effects (through NF-κB inhibition) through autolysosome pathway in neurons and microglia to remove intraneuronal and extracellular amyloid accumulation, representing the first in human multi-target strategy for AD treatment.
The Phase I trial showed excellent safety , tolerability , and pharmacokinetics at 100–200 mg in both healthy and elderly adults . TML-6 will now advance to a Phase II 19 site trial across the United States, Sweden, and Taiwan after FDA approval. This 12-month study will enroll 210 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia .
Primary endpoints will include neuropsychological assessments (CDR-SB, iADRS) and blood biomarkers (p-Tau 217, Aβ42/40, NfL, GFAP) , supported by brain MRI , amyloid PET scans , and ApoE genotyping. Type C FDA consultation for phase 2 trial design has completed on 13 May 2025, with trial initiation expected in April 2026, conducted by Syneos Health CRO.
With its strong preclinical and clinical profile, TML-6 holds promise as both a monotherapy and in combination with anti-amyloid biologics, providing new hope for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
About Merry Life Biomedical Company
Merry Life Biomedical is a Taiwan-based biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases. Leveraging advanced molecular design, pharmacological innovation, formulation optimization and global clinical development, the company is committed to addressing urgent unmet medical needs.
Media Contact
Dr. Ih-Jen Su
Merry Life Biomedical Company, Ltd.
Phone: +886-910-902-296
Email: [email protected]
