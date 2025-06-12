Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Merry Life Launches Global Phase II Trial Of TML-6, The First Drug Targeted At Autolysosome Pathway For Therapy Of Alzheimer's Disease


2025-06-12 10:45:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAINAN, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merry Life Biomedical Company announces the launch of its global Phase II clinical trial for TML-6, a novel oral small molecule drug targeting early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD). TML-6 combines multiple mechanisms, including anti-oxidative effects (Nrf2 activation), melioration of autophagy function (autolysosomal activation), anti-amyloid accumulation (β-amyloid clearance), and anti-inflammatory effects (through NF-κB inhibition) through autolysosome pathway in neurons and microglia to remove intraneuronal and extracellular amyloid accumulation, representing the first in human multi-target strategy for AD treatment.

The Phase I trial showed excellent safety , tolerability , and pharmacokinetics at 100–200 mg in both healthy and elderly adults . TML-6 will now advance to a Phase II 19 site trial across the United States, Sweden, and Taiwan after FDA approval. This 12-month study will enroll 210 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia .

Primary endpoints will include neuropsychological assessments (CDR-SB, iADRS) and blood biomarkers (p-Tau 217, Aβ42/40, NfL, GFAP) , supported by brain MRI , amyloid PET scans , and ApoE genotyping. Type C FDA consultation for phase 2 trial design has completed on 13 May 2025, with trial initiation expected in April 2026, conducted by Syneos Health CRO.

With its strong preclinical and clinical profile, TML-6 holds promise as both a monotherapy and in combination with anti-amyloid biologics, providing new hope for patients with Alzheimer's disease.

About Merry Life Biomedical Company

Merry Life Biomedical is a Taiwan-based biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases. Leveraging advanced molecular design, pharmacological innovation, formulation optimization and global clinical development, the company is committed to addressing urgent unmet medical needs.

Media Contact
Dr. Ih-Jen Su
Merry Life Biomedical Company, Ltd.
Phone: +886-910-902-296
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Merry Life Biomedical Company, Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN12062025003732001241ID1109668733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search