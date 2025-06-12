Announcing The 2025 Hall Of Fame Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce Robert Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors & Constructors as a 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Hall of Fame recipient. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 111,000 individuals and generate over $145 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 18th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

Titan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list for up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

This year's Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Philadelphia's business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

"Philadelphia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan

Bobby Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors & Constructors, LLC , the world's largest Pre-Engineered Metal Building Erector Company, is a highly successful entrepreneur. In addition to RMG Erectors & Constructors, LLC, Mesmer is also the founder and CEO of Iron Will Racing, LLC a professional prototype race team, and RMG Luxury Services, LLC a new startup providing Black car SUV and luxury Jet services to the national market, created to disrupt the current market sector.

Mesmer was born and raised in Southern New Jersey. He grew up in the farmlands of the Garden State, just outside of Philadelphia. He made his first foray into business when he started his construction management and general construction firm in the year 2000.

"Being inducted into the Titan Hall of Fame is an incredible honor. To be recognized among such an inspiring group of leaders is both humbling and motivating. It's a reminder that hard work, vision, and surrounding yourself with the right people truly make a difference," says Mesmer

Robert Mesmer will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 18th, 2025, held at 2300 Arena. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking-an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

Media Contact: Connie Guaracini | RMG Erectors & Constructors | Social Media Manager & Executive Assistant to the CEO | Email: [email protected] | Phone: 856-777-7641 | Website:

About RMG Erectors & Constructors Founded in 2000 by Bobby Mesmer, RMG Erectors & Constructors is the nation's largest and fastest-growing steel erection firm, specializing in pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB). With headquarters in Sewell, New Jersey, and offices in Tennessee, Montana, and Costa Rica, RMG delivers steel projects BETTER, FASTER, and SAFER. For more information about RMG Erectors & Constructors and its full suite of services, visit

SOURCE RMG Erectors & Constructors

