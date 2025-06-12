Taiwan Goes All-In For BIO In Boston: 2025'S Pavilion Promotes Biotech Innovation, Tech Power, And Global Partnerships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Taiwan Pavilion highlights "," showcasing over 50 technologies addressing healthcare needs across all life stages. Key innovations - Taiwan's expertise in AI enhances medical informatics and smart healthcare solutions, while its biomanufacturing supports global pharmaceutical production. These advancements position Taiwan as a leader in regenerative medicine, medical devices, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Adding further momentum to Taiwan's presence at the convention, two Taiwanese biotech startups - AnHorn Medicines and Pharmasaga Company Limited - have been selected as finalists in the Start-Up Stadium, a global competition that drew 57 teams from around the world. Their selection reflects the rising profile and competitiveness of Taiwan's biotech sector and provides finalists with a valuable opportunity to engage with global pharmaceutical leaders and venture capitalists, potentially leading to strategic partnerships and funding opportunities.

Taiwan's BIO 2025 Key Events to Attend – Tuesday, June 17



Global Innovation Hub – Taiwan (3:15–3:30 p.m., Meeting Room 152):

A focused session spotlighting Taiwan's biomedical breakthroughs and collaboration opportunities, reflecting the broad coalition behind Taiwan's delegation across industry, government, academia, and clinical sectors.

Taiwan Pavilion Networking Event (4:00–5:00 p.m., Booths 1545 & 1645):

An open networking event welcoming global biotech leaders, featuring a Happy Hour and showcasing next-generation technologies, promising products, and emerging opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

The Taiwan Pavilion at BIO 2025 (Booth No. 1545 & 1645) showcases numerous biotech companies. Coordinated by BPIPO, it promotes global partnerships in biotech, CDMO, and precision health. Exhibited technologies include cell and gene therapy, novel drug development, smart medical devices, and integrated solutions for all stages of healthcare.

As BIO 2025 approaches, Taiwan's delegation prepares to showcase its biotech strengths and global strategy to shape the industry's future. More details and delegation links are available at bravotaiwan or by contacting BPIPO .

