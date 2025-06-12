Kerala Weather Update, June 13: Heavy Showers And High Humidity Stay Alert For Waterlogging
Kerala Weather Update, June 13: Rain and humidity across the state. Cities like Kochi and Trivandrum will see persistent showers. Stay updated and prepared for wet conditions.
Kerala Weather, June 13: Friday is expected to bring widespread rain across the state. Most cities will see wet and humid conditions. Residents should stay alert for localised waterlogging. Let's look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 33°C
A rainy day is expected for Kochi, with showers persist throughout the day. Winds will be light to moderate, but humidity will remain high. Residents should prepare for wet roads.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Mostly cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain expected all day. The high humidity will make the day feel significantly warmer.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Kozhikode is also expected to see consistent rainfall throughout the day. Outdoor plans may be disrupted due to persistent wet conditions.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Kollam is expected to be breezy with rain throughout the day. The wind will offer some relief from the humidity.
