PM, President, Global Leaders React To AI Crash

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- As news of the crash spread, an outpouring of grief and solidarity followed from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his sorrow on X, said the incident was“heartbreaking beyond words” and assured that authorities were working to assist the affected families. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her condolences, describing it as an“hour of indescribable grief” and affirmed that the nation stood united with the victims.
In the United Kingdom, which lost several of its nationals in the crash, King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer both issued heartfelt messages. King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were“desperately shocked” by the events and sent“deepest possible sympathy” to grieving families across several countries. Starmer called the crash“devastating,” acknowledging the tragedy's international scope.
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the crash as a“devastating event” and said support centres had been activated to aid families. He assured that the airline was doing everything possible to assist emergency response teams and support the survivors. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing issued a brief statement confirming its cooperation with the investigation and offering support to Air India.
UN chief Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among scores of world leaders who offered condolences to the people of India in wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Guterres said he was“deeply saddened” by the plane crash and offered“heartfelt condolences” to the families and loved ones of all affected.
President Putin offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plane crash, the Kremlin said.
“Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash,” TASS said, quoting Putin's message.
