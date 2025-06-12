J&K Heatwave Persists, No Relief In Sight

In the Valley, Srinagar recorded a sweltering 34.2°C, which is 6.2°C above normal, while Qazigund touched 33.9°C, a staggering 7.2°C above the average. Kokernag and Kupwara also experienced abnormal highs of 33.2°C and 33.0°C, respectively. Hill resorts like Gulmarg and Pahalgam weren't spared either, with temperatures reaching 24.8°C and 29.0°C.

The Jammu region, known for its scorching summers, remained on the boil. Jammu city recorded 43.6°C, slightly down from yesterday's 44.4°C, when it ranked among the top 70 hottest places on Earth. Other areas like Katra (39.5°C), Bhaderwah (34.0°C), Banihal (33.8°C), and Batote (33.0°C) also reported significantly above-normal readings.

Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, confirmed that heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another 48 hours, with only isolated chances of light rain and thundershowers between June 14–17. From June 18–20, hot and dry weather is forecast to continue.

In its advisory, the weather office urged the public to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm, and take special care of the elderly and children. Farmers have been advised to continue routine operations but remain cautious.

Calls For School Vacations Grow

The escalating temperatures have ignited a growing public outcry, particularly from concerned parents and educators. Many are vehemently demanding the immediate declaration of summer vacations, citing serious health risks to school-going children.“The heat is unbearable, and our children are falling sick,” lamented a parent from Anantnag, emphasizing the lack of justification for keeping schools open.

Sources within the education department have indicated that the administration is actively reviewing the situation and closely monitoring temperature trends before making a final decision regarding school holidays.

