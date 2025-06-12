Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K Heatwave Persists, No Relief In Sight

J&K Heatwave Persists, No Relief In Sight


2025-06-12 10:07:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – There has been no relief from the intense heatwave sweeping across Jammu and Kashmir, with maximum temperatures on Thursday continuing to hover well above normal. The Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave alert for the next two days, urging people to take precautions.

In the Valley, Srinagar recorded a sweltering 34.2°C, which is 6.2°C above normal, while Qazigund touched 33.9°C, a staggering 7.2°C above the average. Kokernag and Kupwara also experienced abnormal highs of 33.2°C and 33.0°C, respectively. Hill resorts like Gulmarg and Pahalgam weren't spared either, with temperatures reaching 24.8°C and 29.0°C.

The Jammu region, known for its scorching summers, remained on the boil. Jammu city recorded 43.6°C, slightly down from yesterday's 44.4°C, when it ranked among the top 70 hottest places on Earth. Other areas like Katra (39.5°C), Bhaderwah (34.0°C), Banihal (33.8°C), and Batote (33.0°C) also reported significantly above-normal readings.

Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, confirmed that heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another 48 hours, with only isolated chances of light rain and thundershowers between June 14–17. From June 18–20, hot and dry weather is forecast to continue.

In its advisory, the weather office urged the public to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm, and take special care of the elderly and children. Farmers have been advised to continue routine operations but remain cautious.

Read Also Hot Summer Heatwave Conditions Persist In Six Districts Of Jammu

Calls For School Vacations Grow

The escalating temperatures have ignited a growing public outcry, particularly from concerned parents and educators. Many are vehemently demanding the immediate declaration of summer vacations, citing serious health risks to school-going children.“The heat is unbearable, and our children are falling sick,” lamented a parent from Anantnag, emphasizing the lack of justification for keeping schools open.

Sources within the education department have indicated that the administration is actively reviewing the situation and closely monitoring temperature trends before making a final decision regarding school holidays.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN12062025000215011059ID1109668717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search