How Long Is A Vagina? And How Do I Know If Mine Is 'Short'?

MENAFN - The Conversation) We often use the word vagina to describe everything“down there”, but that's not actually anatomically correct.

The vagina is the stretchy, muscular tube that connects the external genitalia, or vulva, to the cervix, which is the entrance to the uterus (womb).

Because it's barely visible from the outside, many vagina owners wonder how long theirs is, or should be.

Worried teenagers going through puberty regularly asked“Dolly Doctor” – the medical advice column Melissa wrote for over 20 years in Dolly magazine – whether their vaginas were too small or short.

Often they were asking because inserting a tampon was difficult or painful.

The vagina is an incredibly adaptable part of the body and its length can change – across your lifetime, within the month, and with hormonal changes and sexual arousal.

Length at different life stages

Before puberty, the vagina usually measures between 5.5 and 8cm in length.

During puberty (usually between 8–13 years old), not only does the length of the vagina increase, but hormones also change the vaginal lining.

In the time of life between puberty and menopause, oestrogen levels rise and cause the lining of the vagina to thicken and soften. This is what makes the vagina moist and responsive to stimuli, such as when aroused.

6.5cm and . This varies greatly from person to person and continues to change at different times during our lives. What else can change the vagina's length? When someone has their period , generally the cervix sits in a lower position, meaning the vaginal canal is shorter. Then, after menstruation, the cervix lifts upwards again and reaches its highest point during ovulation. The length of the vagina also changes during different reproductive stages. For example, in pregnancy the cervix sits higher up, meaning the vagina is longer. On the other hand, menopause , along with many other impacts such as vaginal dryness, can shorten the vaginal canal. A pelvic organ prolapse can also make the vagina shorter. This is when the pelvic floor becomes weakened and organs such as the womb or bladder bulge into the vagina. Read more: What is pelvic organ prolapse and how is it treated? There are also some very rare conditions that can affect the development of the vagina before birth, such as vaginal atresia , which can cause the vagina to not fully form. What about sex? Sex also has a large impact on vaginal length. When someone with a vagina becomes aroused the vagina gets longer and moves the cervix further from the vaginal opening, which allows for sexual penetration. Despite this lengthening of the vagina, contact with the cervix can still occur during sex, for example with a sex toy, finger or penis. Some people will find cervical stimulation painful or sensitive, while for others it may be pleasurable. How sex feels can also change depending on your menstrual cycle. Remember, when you have your period, the cervix is likely to be sitting lower, so this can increase the chance of contact with the cervix during sex, especially during certain sexual positions. Touching the cervix during sex is very unlikely to cause any damage, although sometimes with vigorous sexual intercourse it can cause bruising . This is not usually dangerous and heals on its own. Ongoing communication with your partner is crucial to check in and see what feels good for both of you. So, how long is my vagina? It can be useful to feel the length of your vagina and the position of your cervix. For example, if you want to use a menstrual cup during your period, some brands will have different sizes. If you have a shorter vaginal canal, then a shorter or smaller cup may achieve a better fit. However, other factors – such as your age and how heavy your periods are – can also impact what size is right for you. To feel the position of your cervix, first wash your hands with soap and water. This is best done around the time of your period, when the vaginal canal will be shorter. Find a comfortable position, such as sitting, squatting or having one leg bent up on a chair. Then insert your finger into the vagina aiming up and back. The vagina feels soft and squishy, whereas the cervix is smooth and firm, with a tiny divot in the centre – imagine a mini doughnut. If you have to really stretch to feel the cervix, you may opt for a longer cup, whereas if you don't need to insert your whole finger, it is probably sitting a bit lower and you may be more comfortable with a smaller size. Keep in mind, this will just give you a rough idea of your vagina's length and where your cervix is sitting (although it may change tomorrow). Read more: Menstrual cups are safe and sustainable – but they can be tricky for first-time users, our new study shows Does the length of your vagina matter? All of our bodies are unique and there is a wide range of“normal”. Generally, having a“short” or“long” vagina doesn't make any real difference. For example, a 2009 study of women over the age of 40 found vaginal length doesn't affect sexual activity or function. The vagina is extremely elastic and can stretch and mould to accommodate a variety of needs, before returning back to its baseline. There are some symptoms that would be worth discussing with your GP though, such as pain during sex, difficulty inserting tampons or menstrual cups, or if you are concerned about a prolapse.

