Israel Declares Attack Iran

Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Early on Friday morning, Israel declared that it had attacked Iran in a "preemptive" strike.According to an Israeli military source cited by Israel Army Radio, Israel's bombing in Tehran, the Iranian capital, targeted an area that is home to prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guard leaders.Videos of explosions in the capital, Tehran, followed by air raid sirens went viral on social media.

