Innovent To Present Multiple R&D Results Of General Biomedicine Pipeline At The ADA's 85Th Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that it will present multiple clinical study results of mazdutide at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago, U.S. from June 20 -23. Innovent will orally present the first Phase 3 study of mazdutide in Chinese adults with T2D (DREAMS-1) . In addition, multiple exploratory MoA analyses of mazdutide as well as preclinical study of IBI3030 (PCSK9-GGG antibody-peptide-conjugate) will be showcased in poster presentations. Details are listed below:

Title: Mazdutide vs. Placebo as Monotherapy in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (DREAMS-1)

Abstract # : 306-OR

Presentation Form : Oral presentation

Time : 2025 June 23, 14:15 PM – 14:30 PM(CST)

Presenter : Dr. Lei Qian, Innovent Biologics

Title: A novel antibody-peptide conjugate targeting PCSK9 , GLP-1R , GCGR , GIPR improves cardiovascular risk markers in preclinical study

Abstract # : 1886-LB

Presentation Form : Poster presentation

Time : 2025 June 22, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM(CST)

Presenter : Dr. Decheng Ren, Innovent Biologics

Title: The Dual Glucagon and Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist Mazdutide Outbalanced Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist Semaglutide Monotherapy in Improving Mice Liver Fat Accumulation

Abstract # : 777-P

Presentation Form : Poster presentation

Time : 2025 June 22, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM(CST)

Presenter : Dr Hong, Peking University Third Hospital

Title: Effect of Mazdutide on MASH Fibrosis – Targeting the Liver-Gut Axis and Microbiome

Abstract # : 1616-P

Presentation Form : Poster presentation

Time : 2025 June 22, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM(CST)

Presenter : Professor Ling Li, Zhongda Hospital Affiliated to Southeast University

Title: Mazdutide, a Dual GLP-1R/GCGRR Agonist, Reduces Hyperuricemia by Modulating Energy and Lipid Metabolism and Inhibiting Hepatic Purine Metabolism

Abstract # : 775-P

Presentation Form : Poster presentation

Time : 2025 June 22, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM(CST)

Presenter : Professor Hongwei Jiang, The First Affiliated Hospital of Henan University of Science and Technology

Dr. Lei Qian, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent , stated, "We are honored to orally present the results of mazdutide's first Phase 3 clinical trial in T2D (DREAMS-1) at the ADA Scientific Sessions. We are also delighted to see mazdutide's mechanism exploration studies featured extensively at the conference. The growing body of medical evidence will further validate mazdutide's differentiated profile as a next-generation GCG/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist, in particularly in liver fat and serum urine reduction. Moreover, in the field of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Innovent is dedicated to developing next-generation innovative therapies, including IBI3030(PCSK9-GGG)with novel modality and MoA, to meaningfully improve outcomes for more patients worldwide."

About Mazdutide (IBI362)

Innovent entered into an exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for the development and potential commercialization of OXM3 (also known as mazdutide), a GLP-1R and GCGR dual agonist, in China. As a mammalian oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue, mazdutide may offer additional benefits beyond those of GLP-1 receptor agonists-such as promoting insulin secretion, lowering blood glucose and reducing body weight-by also activating the glucagon receptor to increase energy expenditure and improve hepatic fat metabolism. Mazdutide has demonstrated excellent weight loss and glucose-lowering effects in clinical studies. It has also shown benefits in reducing waist circumference, blood lipids, blood pressure, blood uric acid, liver enzymes, and liver fat content, as well as improving insulin sensitivity.

Currently, Mazdutide has two NDAs accepted for review by NMPA, including:



Long-term weight management in adults with obesity or overweight. Glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Mazdutide is currently being evaluated in six Phase 3 clinical studies, including:



GLORY-1: A Phase 3 trial in Chinese participants with overweight or obesity.

GLORY-2: A Phase 3 trial in Chinese participants with moderate-to-severe obesity.

GLORY-3: A Phase 3 trial comparing Mazdutide and Semaglutide in Chinese participants with overweight/obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD).

DREAMS-1: A Phase 3 trial in treatment-naïve Chinese participants with T2D.

DREAMS-2: A Phase 3 trial comparing Mazdutide and Dulaglutide in Chinese T2D participants with inadequate glycemic control on oral antidiabetic drugs. DREAMS-3: A Phase 3 trial comparing Mazdutide and Semaglutide in Chinese participants with T2D and obesity.

Among these, GLORY-1, DREAMS-1, and DREAMS-2 have already met their primary endpoints and others are currently ongoing.

In addition, several new clinical studies of mazdutide are planned, including:



A Phase 3 trial in adolescents with obesity. New studies in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 15 products in the market. It has 3 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit , or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED