PHOTOS: New York Road Runners Hosts Special Screening Of Final Finishers Documentary Short Film During 2025 Tribeca Festival

The screening was followed by an afterparty presented by New York Road Runners Foundation Partner New Balance . Among the guests were New Balance executives Melissa Worth and Tom Carleo ; Olympic medalist and former TCS New York City Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi ; and Olympians Beverly Ramos , Conner Mantz , and Clayton Young .

Co-produced by New York Road Runners' new content studio , East 89th St Productions -which is dedicated to creating original content that aligns with New York Road Runners' vision of building healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running-and Tribeca Studios -the original content division of Tribeca Enterprises-the 30-minute documentary celebrates the unsung heroes at the back of the pack during races, including the TCS New York City Marathon, against the electrifying backdrop of New York City.

For additional information about "Final Finishers" and the screening, please visit the NYRR Media Center HERE . You can watch the "Final Finishers" trailer HERE . All media assets, including additional red carpet photos, interviews, and Broll, and still images from "Final Finishers" can be found HERE .

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

New York Road Runners is a New York City-based nonprofit serving nearly a half a million people annually through races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races annually, including the TCS New York City Marathon. To learn more, visit .

