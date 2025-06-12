Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latest: Over 55,207 Palestinians Murdered In Gaza: Health Authorities

Latest: Over 55,207 Palestinians Murdered In Gaza: Health Authorities


2025-06-12 09:04:16
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jun 13 (NNN-WAFA) – Smoke billows, following THE BARBARIC Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli regime's southern border with the Gaza Strip, yesterday.

According to the Gaza-based health authorities yesterday, at least 55,207 Palestinians have been murdered, the majority of whom are women and children.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN12062025000200011047ID1109668672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search