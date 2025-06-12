403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3235675 NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly passes with overwhelming majority a resolution demanding immediate, unconditional and durable ceasefire in Gaza.
3235637 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces kill at least 103 Palestinians and injure more than 427 others in renewed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
3235561 VIENNA -- The IAEA Board of Governors adopts a resolution accusing Iran of breaching its non-proliferation obligations.
3235682 WASHINGTON -- The US House of Representatives votes 214-212 to pass a legislation to cancel USD 9.4 billion in federal funding for foreign assistance.
3235661 NEW DELHI -- Only one of the 242 passengers aboard the doomed Air India flight survives with minor injuries. (end)
