Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-06-12 09:03:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3235675 NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly passes with overwhelming majority a resolution demanding immediate, unconditional and durable ceasefire in Gaza.
3235637 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces kill at least 103 Palestinians and injure more than 427 others in renewed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
3235561 VIENNA -- The IAEA Board of Governors adopts a resolution accusing Iran of breaching its non-proliferation obligations.
3235682 WASHINGTON -- The US House of Representatives votes 214-212 to pass a legislation to cancel USD 9.4 billion in federal funding for foreign assistance.
3235661 NEW DELHI -- Only one of the 242 passengers aboard the doomed Air India flight survives with minor injuries. (end)
gb


MENAFN12062025000071011013ID1109668668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search