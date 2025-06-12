Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Op Sindoor: '2 Lakh Cyber-Attacks On Power Sector Foiled'

2025-06-12 09:03:02
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said that there were two lakh cyber-attacks on the power sector of India during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Minister however said that all the cyber-attacks were successfully thwarted.

Speaking at a press conference here-marking 11 years of the BJP-led Central government, Khattar said,“There have been many cyber-attacks on our technology and if I will speak about the cyber-attacks on power sector, there were over 2 Lakh attempts of cyber-attacks on our power sector Operation Sindoor'.”

Khattar however said,“Our cyber department tackled all of them and did not let us suffer any losses.”

Asked about the closure of a mobile app of the power department, the Minister said,“There is no involvement of any cyber-attack. There would have been some other issues.”

He said,“We have strengthened our defense system. Nowadays, we are not only manufacturing war related gadgets and appliances for our safety only but we are becoming more powerful in exporting it.”

“Since 2013, the export of such gadgets and appliances have increased by 34 percent,” he said. (KNO)

