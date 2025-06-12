Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Carries Out Strikes In Iran's Tehran Amid US Fears, Expects Retaliatory 'Missile Attack On Civilians'

2025-06-12 09:00:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the United States remained on the edge anticipating Israeli strikes on the Iranian targets, Israeli defence minister announced that his country has conducted“preemptive strike” on Iran, declaring a“special situation”.

Following attacks on Tehran in Iran, Israeli defence minister said that Israel expects retaliatory missile or drone attacks against the country and its civilian population in the“immediate future”.

People in Tehran, Iran, awoke to the sound of explosions on early Friday, June 13, as Israel carried out strikes at multiple locations.

There was no immediate word on what was struck.

More details are being added.

