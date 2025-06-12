G7 Leaders Urged To Abandon Net Zero And Climate-Aligned Finance Says Friends Of Science

At the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Friends of Science Society urges world leaders to abandon Net Zero and climate-aligned finance goals, citing Vaclav Smil's new book on the impossibility of Net Zero. Retired energy economist, Robert Lyman, has issued several reports questioning Prime Minister Carney's energy superpower plans, which show that climate policies are strangling the Canadian economy.

CALGARY, AB, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the economic and security goals outlined in Prime Minister Mark Carney's G7 press release of June 07, 2025, Friends of Science Society urges world leaders to abandon Net Zero and climate-aligned finance goals. Renowned energy author Vaclav Smil's latest book " 2050. Pourquoi un monde sans carbone est presque impossible" [translation: " 2050. Why a carbon-free world is almost impossible." ] makes the case that such goals are extremely unlikely. Smil's key points are summarized in French and English in this post on "Science, Climat et Energie ." Professors Happer and Lindzen show, in this new report , that carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases are not driving global warming; expensive efforts to reduce these gases will lead to deindustrialization, poverty and famine worldwide. As noted in this CLINTEL report which cites Obama's former science advisor, the 2 degree Celsius (or 1.5 °C) Paris Agreement target was made up; it is not a product of science, thus compliance with the agreement will not provide "climate insurance" from extreme weather or wildfires; the objective is unaffordable and unnecessary.

Friends of Science Society has issued an Open Letter to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions in Canada, explaining that Net Zero targets are unattainable and why. The letter challenges the push for the Climate-Aligned Finance Act (CAFA) "...would put such organizations in the position of acting in a fraudulent manner, as no amount of financial effort can make Net Zero a reality; and society will need to use fossil fuels for decades to come." CAFA is also presently promoted by Catherine McKenna and her "Women Leading on Climate" group.

Prime Minister Carney has raised Canadian expectations of Canada becoming an energy superpower overnight leading to a bold economic recovery, but the likelihood of these propositions are questioned by Robert Lyman in two new reports, titled: "Canada's Infrastructure Selection Criteria – Deciphering The Rhetoric ," and "Energy Superpower Vs. Net-Zero? Don't Jump!" Robert Lyman, is a retired energy economist who for 27 years served in the Canadian government as an advisor and manager on energy, environment and transportation issues and has written extensively on these issues since that time.

As discussed in Lyman's "Deciphering the Rhetoric," Premier Tim Houston of Nova Scotia, Canada has proposed "Wind West," a massive 66-Gigawatt offshore wind farm, which he claims could provide 27% of Canada's electrical generation needs. "Deciphering the Rhetoric" explains why this proposal is uneconomic and would have the potential to cause national blackouts. On April 28, 2025, Spain and Portugal both experienced national blackouts , primarily due to far too great a ratio of renewables on the grid, versus more stable frequency control which comes from conventional inertial, dispatchable power.

Though the Pathways Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) has been highlighted by both Prime Minister Carney and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson as a possible project of national importance, Robert Lyman's 2019 report "The Carbon Capture and Storage Trap – for Taxpayers " is a cautionary tale. Friends of Science Society's "Getting to Net Zero " in Canada shows the Canada Energy Regulator's proposals for applying CCUS to reach Net Zero are unrealistic: video explainer .

Friends of Science Society expresses concerns that the push for Net Zero is simply a mirage to foist Article 6 carbon trading and so-called "Nature-based Climate Solutions" on corporations, and ultimately consumers, as outlined in this Western Standard report , "But, while many net-zero bankers see this as a gold mine, energy analyst Anas Alhajji calls carbon accounting the 'Mother of all Enrons .'"

Canada's Curious Climate Connection with Europe is a Friends of Science video explainer that offers insights, pros and cons, into suggestions that Canada should join the EU. To achieve global security and prosperity, G7 attendees should abandon Net Zero, embrace conventional energy and reject Climate-Aligned Finance, says Friends of Science.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 23rd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

PO Box 61172 RPO Kensington

Calgary AB T2N 4S6

Canada

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience

E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org

Web: climatechange101

SOURCE Friends of Science Society

