Honeygirl Debuts 'Denim & Diamonds,' Inspired By Her Real-Life Love Story With Gin Blossoms Guitarist
Honeygirl
Country Artist Honeygirl Debuts“Denim & Diamonds,” Inspired by Her Real-Life Love Story with Gin Blossoms GuitaristPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Country singer-songwriter Honeygirl has released her latest single,“Denim & Diamonds ,” a heartfelt track inspired by her recent marriage to longtime partner Scotty Johnson, guitarist for the Grammy-nominated band Gin Blossoms.
The single, co-written by Honeygirl, the stage name of Kira Brown, and Johnson, blends the artists' signature storytelling with rich country instrumentation. The couple, who have shared 15 years together, recently tied the knot in a Phoenix courthouse, marking a new chapter both personally and professionally.
“Scotty wanted to marry me. So I wrote, 'Denim & Diamonds,'” Brown shared on social media. The song is available for streaming on YouTube, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Produced by Brown and Johnson, the track also features Sandra Leen, wife of Gin Blossoms bassist Bill Leen, on cello.
“I wanted this song to be perfect and I went round and round on edits and mixes and ideas, because it could have been our wedding song, had we not eloped. The words are basically written instructions for Scotty on how to love and keep me forever - 'buy me Denim & Diamonds and tell me I'm pretty,'” said Brown, quoting lyrics from her own song.
Honeygirl, known for her powerful storytelling and dynamic performances, continues to captivate audiences with her unique sound. Fronted by Brown and featuring seasoned musicians like Johnson, Honeygirl aims to bring together“good timing fans & friends” at every performance. For more information and tour dates visit or follow Honeygirl on social media at @honeygirlmusic or facebook/honeygirlmusic.
