Unily Appoints Lokdeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unily , the award-winning Employee Experience Platform powering the world's most iconic enterprises, today announced the appointment of Lokdeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The appointment comes at a time of accelerating growth and innovation for the company, as it continues to lead the market in transforming the way organizations connect, engage, and empower their people.“I am honored to join Unily as CEO,” said Singh.“I have an immense amount of respect for the company's vision, culture, and platform. Unily is uniquely positioned to help organizations thrive in a world where agility and alignment are more critical than ever. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Unily to further scale the business, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and fuel the next chapter of growth.”Singh is a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience in leading high-growth enterprise software companies. Most recently, Singh served as a Senior Advisor at Providence Equity Partners, where he supported portfolio companies on AI strategy, operational excellence, and go-to-market acceleration. Prior to that, Singh was CEO of Talkwalker, a global leader in enterprise consumer intelligence, where he led the company through a transformative growth period culminating in a successful acquisition in 2024.“Lokdeep brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational rigor, and deep understanding of enterprise needs,” said Will Saville, Unily Co-Founder and Board Member.“His leadership comes at a pivotal time for Unily, as we double down on innovation, scale our global footprint, and continue to lead the category we created. We're thrilled to welcome him aboard.”Singh joins Unily as the company is experiencing strong momentum:· Recently recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC in the Employee Experience Platform category;· Trusted by global enterprises such as Shell, CVS Health, British Airways, and Wipro;· Investing heavily in AI-driven capabilities to redefine productivity and employee engagement;· And expanding its partner ecosystem and global presence to support growing international demand.“Our customers are looking for strategic partners who can help them simplify complexity and move faster,” Singh added.“Unily is that partner. I'm excited to help accelerate this mission with bold innovation and deep customer focus.”About UnilyUnily is the only true enterprise Employee Experience Platform, driving organizational velocity for the world's most iconic brands. In today's fast-changing world, Unily helps industry leaders like Shell, CVS Health, and American Airlines move faster, align teams, and drive execution excellence. As the only company in the industry recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Unily is redefining the future of work – empowering enterprises to eliminate friction and operate at the speed of success.

