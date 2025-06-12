'I Like Tesla': Donald Trump Warms To Elon Musk After Tech Billionaire Steps Back From Attacks
“I like Tesla,” Donald Trump said at a White House event targeting California's EV rules.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump Thursday, June 12, signed a resolution that blocks California's first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 with the state announcing that it was going to challenge the move.
After nearly a week of attacks on the US President, Elon Musk backtracked on his attacks against Donald Trump , softening his stance and hinting at a possible truce and reconciliation between the two. In a post on X, Elon Musk admitted that some of his remarks about Donald Trump“went too far.”
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Elon Musk said.
Days after bowing out of his role as one of Donald Trump's closest advisors and special government employee in the federal government, Elon Musk hammered the tax cuts and spending mega-bill as a“disgusting abomination”, starting the week-long online sparring between the two.
