First Hydrogen Corp. Provides Update On Canada Postal Negotiations And Voting At The Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting
Detailed voting instructions are available on the proxy form, which can be found on the Company's website and filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .
Registered holders will need to call Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-800-564-6253 and request a control number before voting their First Hydrogen Corp. common shares online at or submitting their vote by phone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683).
Shareholders who hold First Hydrogen common shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote online.
About First Hydrogen Corp. ( FirstHydrogen )
First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.
About First Nuclear Corp. ( FirstNuclear )
First Nuclear Corp. is dedicated to pioneering the future of clean energy through the innovative use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Our mission is to produce green hydrogen efficiently and sustainably, contributing to global decarbonization efforts.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.
"Balraj Mann"
Chairman &Chief Executive Officer
