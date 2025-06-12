Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Assistant FM Chairs GCC Meeting On Human Rights


2025-06-12 08:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah chaired a high-level coordination meeting by representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states on human rights.
The meeting, hosted by Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York on Thursday, aimed to enhance cooperation among GCC countries regarding human rights issues.
It discussed recent developments, strategies, and preparations for international events. Attendees included Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Banai, as well as representatives from other GCC nations, all of whom were committed to collective action in promoting human rights regionally and globally. (end)
fas


MENAFN12062025000071011013ID1109668630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search