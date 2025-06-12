403
Kuwait Assistant FM Chairs GCC Meeting On Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah chaired a high-level coordination meeting by representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states on human rights.
The meeting, hosted by Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York on Thursday, aimed to enhance cooperation among GCC countries regarding human rights issues.
It discussed recent developments, strategies, and preparations for international events. Attendees included Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Banai, as well as representatives from other GCC nations, all of whom were committed to collective action in promoting human rights regionally and globally. (end)
