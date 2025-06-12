Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Dead In Israeli Airstrike On S. Lebanon


2025-06-12 08:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 12 (KUNA) -- An Israeli drone attack, targeting a motorcycle in the southern town of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, killed one person, the Lebanese Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli occupation forces launched several airstrikes on the towns of Tebbna in Sidon district, and on the outskirts of Aishiyeh and Zaghrin in Jabal Al-Rayhan in the Jezzine region, causing significant material damage to public and private property.
The Israeli forces continue their daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 27, in addition to their occupation of a number of sites and border points within Lebanese territory, which constitutes a violation of the UN Security Council resolution 1701. (end)
