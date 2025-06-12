403
US Lawmakers Vote To Hold Back USD 9.4 Bln. In Foreign Aid Funding
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 12 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives voted 214-212 to pass a legislation, the first "rescissions" bill of President Donald J. Trump's Administration, to cancel USD 9.4 billion in federal funding for foreign assistance. Hailing the move of the Republican-led House, President Trump said Thursday it "will OFFICALLY 'claw back' -- funding for wasteful Foreign Aid, used for Radical 'DEI' and the Green New SCAM, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,' which funds the highly biased NPR and PBS." "For decades, Republicans have promised to cut NPR, but have never done it, until now. NPR and PBS are a Radical Left Disaster, and 1000 percent against the Republican Party!," the president wrote on his Social Truth account.
"These Rescissions, along with 'THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,' our highly successful Tariffs, Mass Deportations of Illegal Aliens, and our Strong Economy, will finally CUT the Deficit, and help balance our Budget. "The Rescissions Bill is a NO BRAINER, and every single Republican in Congress should vote, 'YES,' he added.
The "rescissions" package would claw back USD 8.3 billion for foreign aid and USD 1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funding to NPR and PBS, according to the NBC.
It is part of an effort by the White House to codify cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency, which was helmed by tech billionaire Elon Musk. (end) hmf
