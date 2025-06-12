Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC Chief Meets UK Foreign Secretary


2025-06-12 08:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the GCC member states and the United Kingdom enjoy deep-rooted historical relations and strategic partnership.
The strategic partnership brought the viewpoints of both sides closer to each other, Al-Budaiwi said in a press release following his meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Thursday.
The two sides maintain similar views on several regional issues, which contributed to security and stability on regional and international levels, he pointed out.
The meeting with Secretary Lammy dealt with the GCC-UK relations and a number of regional and international issues, Al-Budaiwi, said, voicing hope for opening new horizons for cooperation. (pickup previous)
fas


MENAFN12062025000071011013ID1109668627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search