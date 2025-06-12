403
GCC Chief Meets UK Foreign Secretary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the GCC member states and the United Kingdom enjoy deep-rooted historical relations and strategic partnership.
The strategic partnership brought the viewpoints of both sides closer to each other, Al-Budaiwi said in a press release following his meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Thursday.
The two sides maintain similar views on several regional issues, which contributed to security and stability on regional and international levels, he pointed out.
The meeting with Secretary Lammy dealt with the GCC-UK relations and a number of regional and international issues, Al-Budaiwi, said, voicing hope for opening new horizons for cooperation. (pickup previous)
