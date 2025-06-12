DC Guaranteed Income Coalition Hosts Day Of Action To Protect Critical Programs For DC Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event organized in response to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser cutting the Child Tax Credit for DC, Baby Bonds, Strong Families, Strong Futures pilot, and Early Childcare Funding from 2026 budget

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the DC Guaranteed Income (DCGI) Coalition hosted a Day of Action to demand that the DC Council protect and invest in transformative programs for families.

The Day of Action highlighted urgent efforts to preserve the Child Tax Credit for DC Baby Bonds , the Strong Families, Strong Future DC pilot, and Child Care Subsidies among other critical programs that build economic security and opportunity for families across the District.

Despite Mayor Muriel Bowser announcing in April that she would maintain funding for early education programs in DC's FY26 budget proposal, the level of funding proposed for Child Care Subsidies is not enough to serve the current number of enrolled families, and the Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund will be completely eliminated starting as early as next year.

“Slashing the Child Tax Credit isn't just a budget decision-it's a moral one. We came ready to deepen the investment in families, to expand support beyond children under six. Instead, we're now forced to fight to restore what should never have been taken away,” said Ward 5 DC Councilmember Zachary Parker.“The federal child tax credit cut child poverty in half-it's one of the most effective anti-poverty tools in a generation. So why would we walk that back? These are choices, but they are not ones we have to accept. I stand in solidarity with our community to say: we're not backing down. We're fighting together-for our families, our futures, and our right to thrive.”

The District Child Tax Credit Act sought to provide up to a $420 tax credit per child for up to 3 children to low- and middle-income families in D.C., while the Baby Bonds plan is an anti-poverty program that includes creating a trust fund for newborns in D.C. born to parents who make less than 300% of the federal poverty level. The Strong Families, Strong Future DC pilot was a direct cash assistance program providing $900 per month for one year to 132 new and expectant mothers in Wards 5, 7, and 8 to address financial stressors.

“We need DC to invest in its families instead of cutting programs that help them achieve financial mobility and build a future in which they can succeed and thrive,” said Melody Webb, Executive Director of Mothers Outreach Network, which convenes the DC Guaranteed Income Coalition.“Research shows that additional cash support allows families to build financial stability, reduce stress, and improve healthcare access. It is integral that the Mayor's budget reflects that we value equity, care, and opportunity for our city's families.”

The event was held from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on the steps of the Wilson Building during the Council's final budget deliberations. Organizational sponsors included Mother's Outreach Network, Bread for the City, My Sister's Place, DC Action, Let's GO DMV, ONE DC, Save Us Now, SPACEs in ACTION, Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid, ROC-DC, and LIFT, Inc.

DCGI Coalition invited all community members, families, and advocates to join and raise their voices for a just, inclusive budget that meets the needs of all DC residents.

About the DC Guaranteed Income Coalition

The DC Guaranteed Income Coalition, convened by Mothers Outreach Network, is a network of DC-based organizations and individuals committed to achieving a permanent guaranteed income program for residents to ensure that all our District neighbors live above the poverty line and can afford basic necessities.

