CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

