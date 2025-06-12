Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS


2025-06-12 07:30:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at and .

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit , , , , , , , , and .

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to /impact/ .

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN12062025003732001241ID1109668619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search