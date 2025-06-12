Kenya Bolsters Immunisation Drive As Cabinet Secretary (CS) Hon. Aden Duale Flags Off 6.2 Million Vaccine Doses To Counties
Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today flagged off 3 million doses of BCG (used to prevent tuberculosis) and 3.2 million doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) at Afya House, Nairobi, marking a major boost to Kenya's national immunisation programme.
During the flag-off, the CS called on all county governments-through the Council of Governors (CoG) and their County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) for Health-to prioritise the collection of the vaccines from regional depots and ensure timely distribution to health facilities, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
Hon. Duale commended the government for moving with urgency to facilitate the delivery of the vaccines, describing it as a strong demonstration of Kenya's commitment to safeguarding the health of its children.
He acknowledged immunisation partners, including UNICEF, for their rapid procurement and delivery of the vaccines, and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and sustain the country's immunisation momentum.
Parents and Caregivers across the country are encouraged to visit local health facilities to have their children vaccinated and catch up on any missed doses.
The CS was joined by Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, CoG CEO Ms. Mary Mwiti, and representatives from UNICEF and the World Health Organization.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
