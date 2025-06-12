Announcing The Five Day Meditation & Writing Challenge

MENAFN - GetNews)



Discover your creative flow, break through blocks, and rekindle your creative spark in this , transformative 5-day online program.

Cambridge, MA - Award-winning poet, memoirist, writing teacher, yogi, and activist, Nadia Colburn, Ph.D., RYT 200, who offers online creative writing classes and coaching, is excited to announce The FREE 5-Day Meditation & Writing Challenge!

In this empowering program, you'll reignite your creative spark and come into your full creative power by engaging in a process that brings together mind and body, silence and voice, meditation and writing.

Each day, for five days, you'll receive a 15-minute recording with a short guided meditation, an inspiring poem (by Lucille Clifton, Mary Oliver, Rumi, etc.), a writing prompt, and supported writing time. Hit“Play” on your own schedule and enjoy the magic of this practice!

Come with a project you're already working on or create 5 new pieces of writing in 5 days. This is for writers of any level, across genres.

You'll be amazed at how much writing you can do in a short time under the right conditions.

Join 30,000+ other writers who have used this unique method to come into an aligned writing practice, reclaim their voice, and fall (back) in love with the creative process.

See what happens with this simple but transformative practice. Sign up here today to start tomorrow!

Nadia Colburn is the author of two books of poetry, The High Shelf, andI Say the Sky, winner of the 2024 American Bookfest Book Awards for Best Poetry Book: General and Best Poetry Book: Nature. Her poetry and creative nonfiction have been widely published in more than eighty national publications including The New Yorker, The Sun, Lion's Roar, and The Boston Globe Magazine.

Nadia holds a Ph.D. in English from Columbia University and a B.A. from Harvard. She's a certified yoga teacher and serious student of Thich Nhat Hanh. She's been a professor at MIT and Lesley and is currently the writer-in-residence at Northeastern's Center For Spirituality, Dialogue and Service.

Learn more about Online Writing Classes and Coaching with Nadia Colburn , Boston area writer and writing teacher.